Goalpara: 3 Caught In Operation Against Illegal Cattle Smuggling

In an operation against illegal cow smuggling, three men were arrested from Rangjuli in Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday.

The three miscreants, who were arrested, have been identified as Mohammed Ismail Sheikh, Samar Ali, and Hasanur Ali.

Police were also able to recover 3 pick-up vans along with 30 cattle being smuggled.

Notably, the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Cattle Preservation (Amendment) Bill during the winter session of the Assembly.

