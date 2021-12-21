West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Assam, Visits Kamakhya Temple

Mamata Banerjee Arrives In Guwahati
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Mamata Banerjee arrived in Assam on Tuesday.

She arrived in Guwahati and visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple in the city’s Maligaon area. The TMC chief was received by Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and member of the party Sushmita Dev.

The TMC MP wrote on Twitter, “I welcome my leader @MamataOfficial Honble Chief Minister of West Bengal & Chairperson @AITCofficial to Assam. She is here to offer her prayers to Maa Kamakhya & seek her blessings”.

