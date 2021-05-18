Govt Orders Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police
In the latest development, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The full list of the reshuffle is as follows:

  • Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS attached to Assam Police Headquarters has been posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Guwahati against an existing vacancy
  • Chiladitya Chetia, IPS has been transferred and posted as Commandant 10th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati
  • Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanawat, Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur
  • Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, CDO, Battalion, Mandakata
  • Ranjan Bhuyan, Commandant, CDO, Mandakata has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji
  • APS Amrit Bhuyan attached to Assam Police Headquarters posted as Commandant 8th APBn Abhyapuri, Bongaigaon against an existing vacancy
  • Harekrishna Nath, Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Guwahati against an existing vacancy
  • Manabendra Dev Ray has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur against an existing vacancy
  • Nanda Singh, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia

Earlier, Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS (SPS-2008) Superintendent of Police, South Salmara was transferred to the police Headquarters in Guwahati.

Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009) was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur. Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS, (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters in the earlier order.

