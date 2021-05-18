Govt Orders Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

In the latest development, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.

The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.

The full list of the reshuffle is as follows:

Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS attached to Assam Police Headquarters has been posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Guwahati against an existing vacancy

Chiladitya Chetia, IPS has been transferred and posted as Commandant 10th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati

Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanawat, Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur

Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, CDO, Battalion, Mandakata

Ranjan Bhuyan, Commandant, CDO, Mandakata has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji

APS Amrit Bhuyan attached to Assam Police Headquarters posted as Commandant 8th APBn Abhyapuri, Bongaigaon against an existing vacancy

Harekrishna Nath, Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Guwahati against an existing vacancy

Manabendra Dev Ray has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur against an existing vacancy

Nanda Singh, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia

Earlier, Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS (SPS-2008) Superintendent of Police, South Salmara was transferred to the police Headquarters in Guwahati.

Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009) was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur. Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS, (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters in the earlier order.

