Govt Orders Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

In the latest development, the Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the Assam Police force.
The reshuffle was carried out on orders from the governor of Assam.
The full list of the reshuffle is as follows:
- Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS attached to Assam Police Headquarters has been posted as Superintendent of Police (CID), Guwahati against an existing vacancy
- Chiladitya Chetia, IPS has been transferred and posted as Commandant 10th APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati
- Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanawat, Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur
- Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, CDO, Battalion, Mandakata
- Ranjan Bhuyan, Commandant, CDO, Mandakata has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji
- APS Amrit Bhuyan attached to Assam Police Headquarters posted as Commandant 8th APBn Abhyapuri, Bongaigaon against an existing vacancy
- Harekrishna Nath, Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security & Intelligence), Guwahati against an existing vacancy
- Manabendra Dev Ray has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 9th APBn, Barhampur against an existing vacancy
- Nanda Singh, APS attached to the Police Headquarters has been posted as Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, Tinsukia
Earlier, Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS (SPS-2008) Superintendent of Police, South Salmara was transferred to the police Headquarters in Guwahati.
Shiladitya Chetia, IPS (RR-2009) was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur. Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, APS, (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters in the earlier order.
