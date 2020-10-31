Gujarat: Assam’s Santanu Kalita Projected Spicejet’s Sea-Plane

Assam’s Santanu Kalita projected the country’s first ‘Sea Plane’ which will connect the Statue of Unity near Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Santanu Kalita, the chief officer of Spicejet –Sea Plane department has initiated the project of seaplane which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Kalita is working as the Head of the Sea Plane project of Spicejet.

The Prime Minister has inaugurated the sea plane project keeping in solidarity with the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Spicejet Airlines has started the project at Gujarat under the UDAAN scheme. A tripartite agreement was signed by the Gujarat government, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airport Authority of India.

A Twin Otter 300 Sea Plane has been used in the project by Spicejet. The sea plane will give 8 rounds for the tourists from Statue of Unity to Sabarmati River front in Ahmedabad. The four hours travel will be covered in 1 hour by the sea plane of 200 kms.

The 14-seater plane will cost Rs 4800 per person for the travel.





