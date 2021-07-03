Guv Jagdish Mukhi Forms Committee To Empower Autonomous Colleges In Assam

In an attempt to empower autonomous colleges in Assam, Governor Jagdish Mukhi constituted a three-member committee.

The three-member committee will be headed by the state government’s education adviser Prof Mihir Kanti Chaudhuri as its Chairman, principal secretary higher education B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and principal, Jagannath Barooh College, Jorhat, Dr. Bimal Barah as its members, an official release said.

The committee which will submit its report within 30 days from the date of notification will formulate a procedure to be adopted for the empowerment of three autonomous colleges of Assam in tune with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Moreover, the committee will also assess the resources (monetary, manpower, material, academic, etc.) required for the purpose, the release stated.

Further, the committee will also decide on the modus operandi to enable these autonomous colleges to award degrees on their own, besides creating adequate space for them to make progress in research and training as per NEP 2020, it added.

