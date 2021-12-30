Guwahati: 1 Killed, 3 Injured In Attack At Pandu-Kamakhya Link Road

In a shocking incident in the city, a labourer was killed in an attack by a group of miscreants at Pandu-Kamakhya link road in Guwahati on Thursday.

The deceased labourer has been identified as one Rupchand Ali. He was reportedly employed as a labourer for the under-construction Pandu-Kamakhya link road in Guwahati.

A group of four men had attacked they group of labourers in which one of them was killed. The attackers were carrying machetes and axes.

Meanwhile, three other labourers were critically injured in the attack. They reportedly jumped off a two-storeyed building in order to save themselves from the attackers.

The attackers have not been identified as of yet. Police have reached the spot and opened an investigation into the incident.

