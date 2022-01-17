Guwahati: 2.4 Gms Heroin, 2.45 Kgs Cannabis Seized, 1 Held By Garchuk Police

In its ongoing war on drugs, a West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) team from Garchuk Police Station detained a drugs peddler from the city’s Lokhra area on Sunday.

The detained peddler has been identified as Rahul Paul, alias Bikash, a resident of Kalaigaon in Assam. He was arrested and taken into custody from Lokhra in a raid conducted by the police in the evening on Sunday.

The Guwahati Police’s Twitter handle informed that a total of 2.44 grams of Heroin and 2.454 kilograms of Cannabis were recovered from his possession. Legal action had been initiated against Paul, it added.



Images Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Guwahati Police

It wrote, “A WGPD team from Garchuk PS arrested one Rahul Paul@Bikash Paul of Kolaigaon at Lokhra today. A total of 2.41 gms Heroin & 2.454 kg Ganja was recovered from his possession. Legal action has been initiated”.

The arrested peddler had been running his business for a long time in Guwahati’s Lokhra area, the police informed. Based on information received, Garchuk Police conducted the raid and were able to catch the peddler.

ALSO READ: Drunk Army Jawan, Wife Misbehave With Cops At Dispur Police Station