Guwahati: 2 Killed As Passenger Bus Hits Bike In Maligaon

In a tragic incident, two bikers were killed after being hit by a passenger bus in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Sunday evening.

The incident took place near Maligaon bridge which is currently under construction.

Sources said the two bikers died on the spot. They have been identified as Shibu Singh and Gobinda Pradhan hailing from Silchar and Darjeeling respectively.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the scene after abandoning the bus. The registration number of the bus is ‘AS 01 KC 5738’.

More details awaited.