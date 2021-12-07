Guwahati: 2 Nigerians Caught From LGBI Airport

By Pratidin Bureau
The police have on Tuesday arrested two Nigerian nationals from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Borjhar in Assam’s Guwahati.

The two arrested Nigerian youths have been identified as Aaluhug Eja and Faicius Saimeji.

The two were reportedly caught by the Azara Police from the LGBI Airport in Guwahati trying to fly off to Mumbai.

They were caught on suspicion of living illegally in the country. Meanwhile, the police have also recovered two fake passports and around 30,000 Indian rupees in cash.

