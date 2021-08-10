Guwahati: 42 Drug Traffickers Arrested, 14 Cases Registered In Last 10 Days

War on drugs continues for Guwahati police as in the last 10 days, a total of 42 traffickers of illicit drugs were nabbed and 14 cases were registered in connection to the same.

City police seized 12.4 kg Ganja, 159.7 grams Heroin, 14,614 bottles cough syrup and 14 vehicles from the apprehended traffickers. Cash money amounting to Rs 5,02,600 was also seized.

This was informed by Guwahati police on Twitter on Monday.

“If they try trafficking in Guwahati, weed know. Busting the busters! Here’s what 10 days of our #WarOnDrugs looks like – 14 cases registered 42 traffickers arrested 12.4 kg Ganja 159.7 grams Heroin 14614 bottles cough syrup & 14 vehicles seized Rs. 502600/ cash recovered,” they tweeted.

Assam police has ramped up its war on drugs since the formation of the new government in May this year. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is adamant on making Assam a drug-free state since he took office.