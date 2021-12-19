Guwahati: 5K Run Titled ‘Run for Unity, Run for Health’ Organised By NRL

Under the ongoing 75 week-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on the nation’s 75 years of independence, a health run was organised in Guwahati on Sunday.

The 5-kilometer run, titled ‘Run for Unity, Run for Health’ was organised by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the city.

The run was flagged off from Shraddhanjali Kanan in the city. It ended at Gitanagar and the course went through Zoo Road.

More than 500 participants from around the city reportedly took part in the run.

