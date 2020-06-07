GUWAHATI : 6 arrested for killing Leopard

Six accused have been arrested in connection with the barbaric killing of a leopard in the city, this morning.

Personnel of Garchuk police and the forest department team, probing the incident which triggered widespread outrage especially on social media, visited the spot and collected evidence, they said, assuring that all concerns raised will not go in vain and justice will prevail and the culprits brought to book.

As per reports, the six suspects are under the scanner of teams that were probing the death of the leopard.

