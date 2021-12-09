Guwahati: Aerial Display Event On Dec 12 at Lachit Ghat Cancelled

The Indian Air Force (IAF) cancelled the aerial display event at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati due to the tragic loss of lives in the helicopter accident that took place at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday killing CDS General Bipin Rawat along with 12 others including his wife Madhulika.

IAF stands in solidarity with the family members of the deceased in their hour of grief and praying for the souls of the departed.

The Swarnim Vijay Varsh is being celebrated to commemorate 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. As part of celebrations, Headquarters Eastern Air Command was planning to hold an Air Display on December 12, 2021 at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. An aerial display involving sky diving by the Akash Ganga team of the Indian Air Force followed by a flypast by various aircraft was scheduled to be held on the day which now stands cancelled due to the tragic incident.

The shows also include a coordinated display by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and low-level aerobatics by SU-30 MKI of the Indian Air Force. Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi has been named as the Chief Guest of the programme.

ALSO READ: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika to be Cremated on Friday