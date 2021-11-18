Guwahati: Ashok Singhal Lays Foundation Stone of a Park near Borsola Beel

Assam Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on Thursday laid a foundation stone of a park near Borsola Beel, Paltan Bazar in Guwahati.

The minister in a tweet said, “Continuing the efforts of enriching our Guwahati in all aspects, today laid the Foundation Stone of a park near Borsola Beel, Paltan Bazar, to be constructed by @GMDAGuwahati.”

GMDA Deputy Chairman Shri Mukuta Deka & Addl. CS Maninder Singh were also present in the programme.

Laying the foundation stone, Singhal said, “The park will be constructed by GMDA near Keshab Dham in Paltan Bazar. A total of 1kotha 8 lecha of land has been allotted for the park to be constructed with a cost of Rs. 55.57 lakhs.”

The park will also have facilities to practice yoga and pranayam.

Speaking about the drinking water problem, Singhal said that the citizens will not get drinking water before two and a half years. “The people will have to wait at least for two and a half years to get drinking water supply. The defunct water ATM in Guwahati will also be handed over to private organizations for functioning,” Singhal said.

He further stated that sophisticated traffic lights will be installed in 102 places in Guwahati. “There will be e-challan process if anyone violates the traffic signal rules,” he added.

