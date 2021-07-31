Guwahati: Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Shows Outstanding Performance in HS Results

The Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Guwahati has shown outstanding performance in Higher Secondary result announced today. The school recorded a 100 percent pass percentage with all the 39 students who appeared in the examination in the Science stream come out with flying colours.

All the students in science stream secured star marks with first division. Out of the 39 students, 23 students secured more than 90%. In English, 38 out of 39 students received letter marks, 32 out of 32 students secured letter marks while in Alternative English seven out of seven students secured letter marks while in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics all the 39 students secured letter marks.

In Biology 25 out of 25 students secured letter marks, in Statistics, 2 out of 4 students received letter marks, and in Computer Science and Application 10 out of 11 students received letter marks. A total 231 letter marks secured in the Science stream.

On the other hand, in the Arts stream, 54 out of 54 students passed in the first division. Out of 54 students, 53 students secured star marks, and 14 students secured more than 90 percent.

Out of the total students who appeared in the Arts stream, 45 students secured letter marks in English while in Assamese, 47 students secured letter marks out of 50 students, 3 out of 4 students secured letter marks in Alternative English, 42 out of 46 students secured letter marks in Economics, in Education, 44 out of 52 students received letter marks, 6 out of 8 students secured letter marks in History, 2 out of 2 students in Statistics, Mathematics and Computer Science secured letter marks. A total of 291 letter marks have been received in Arts Stream.

