Guwahati: Broker Caught Red-Handed Smuggling Medicines At GMCH

The broker, identified as one Kuldeep Dutta, was caught in the act and has now been apprehended by Guwahati police.

Another case of illegal brokering at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has come to light as a broker was caught red-handed by the police on Monday.

The broker, identified as one Kuldeep Dutta, was caught in the act and has now been apprehended by Guwahati police.

He was reportedly involved in smuggling medicines that are available free of cost to the patients in the hospital and selling them outside the hospital at several places.

Authorities informed that Dutta was part of a cycle that would take original prescriptions, produce their fakes and edit the quantity of the medicines. He would then take the medicines from the Central Pharmacy of the GMCH and other pharmacies for free and sell them outside.

He was caught due to the intervention of the GMCH authorities after which the entire matter came to light.

ALSO READ: Delhi: Nearly 1000 Police Personnel Test COVID-19 Positive