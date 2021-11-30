Guwahati: CM Sarma Hands Appointment Letters At Event In Kalakshetra

CM Sarma also stressed that all government colleges must go for NAAC assessment and failure to do so would bring penal actions such as salary reductions of principals and faculty members.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over appointment letters at a program held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The event was organised by the Secondary and Higher Education departments.

Appointments were given to 130 Assistant Professors of colleges, 16 Grade III employees in colleges, 17 compassionate appointees, and 560 teachers in 88 provincialized HS schools at the program.

Present at the event were education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, MLA Manab Deka, education adviser to the government of Assam, Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Sarma, speaking at the event, said that the state government was striving to make higher and secondary education in the state holistic and contemporary through transparent teacher recruitment.

He further said that future generations could not be burdened with inefficient teachers who would hamper the development of the able citizens of the country. He further highlighted the role of teachers in setting good examples.

Adding to it, the CM then said that teachers should not object to attendance monitoring through RIIMS App in schools as a discipline was a must in society.

The chief minister further said that the higher secondary classes were being separated from colleges as per the NEP 2020 while steps were being taken to ensure an adequate number of science teachers in schools. He informed that the state government was taking steps to set up more schools, colleges, and universities.

Structure, pedagogy, and curriculum will be prepared in sync with NEP 2020 taking ideas from best practices in other states, he added.

The CM then remarked that High and LP Schools’ education was degrading in spite of more teacher recruitment in the state. He added that that from next year, ‘Gunostav’ will be organised to assess the aptitude of students and teachers in the schools, further informing the government was setting up a special committee for centralized recruitment of college teachers in Assam.

CM Sarma also stressed that all government colleges must go for NAAC assessment and failure to do so would bring penal actions such as salary reductions of principals and faculty members.

ALSO READ: 187 Insurgency-Related Incidents Take Place in NE This Year: MHA