Guwahati: CU To Conduct Online Classes, But Offline Exam for UG 5th Sem

Pratidin Bureau
In view of surging COVID-19 cases in the state, Cotton University on Sunday issued a notification stating that classes will be held in online format from January 17 to January 31, 2022.

However, it has decided to conduct offline examination for the students of UG 5th semester on January 21.

A special examination will be held for those who are infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, students protested about the same questioning about their safety as many of them would need to travel from Jorhat, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, Dimapur for the two-day examination.

According to sources, students are unhappy with the decision calling it ‘unfair as the authority is experimenting on one batch’ without considering the safety of them and their families.

