Guwahati: Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Jorabat, 2 Held

A massive amount of drugs was seized in Jorabat on Wednesday afternoon.

Based on intelligence inputs, Deputy Commissioner of East Guwahati and Jorabat Office in-charge intercepted a truck bearing registration number ‘AS 01 DD 9192’ suspecting to being smuggling drugs.

Upon searching, a total of 205 packets were found hidden inside the oil tank of the truck.

Sources said the seized drugs are worth around Rs 10 crore.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, one Deepak Sarkar, and the handyman have been arrested in connection to it.

Further investigation is on to unearth linkages.