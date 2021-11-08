Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Duplicate 20 Litre Water Jars Seized In Noonmati

By Pratidin Bureau

A vehicle carrying duplicate 20 litre water jars of “Bailley Packaged Drinking Water” was seized by Noonmati police on Monday.

The water jars are products of Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd. manufactured and marketed by Uday Agro Products Private Ltd, Guwahati.

One Jakir Hussain was arrested in connection to it. He said that the stocks were manufactured by one Md. Abdul Karim at Salbari in the factory of Nizara Brand of packaged drinking water.

Related News

COVID-19: Assam Reports 280 Fresh Cases, 3 Deaths

Manipur: Huge Cache Of Explosives Recovered Along…

Assam: Eviction Drive Carried Out In Lumding Reserve Forest

Guwahati NPS International School Declared Micro-Containment…

An FIR No: 801/2021 under section 420/472/473/475/476/485/486 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police claimed that this not just a case of the forgery but also a great risk for the consumer consuming such fake products.

They urged consumers to ensure to the hologram neck seal before buying the product.

You might also like
Assam

Assam Governor visits Central Jail

Top Stories

Indians Give Warm Welcome To PM Modi As He Arrives In Washington

Assam

A Person Electrocuted at Barpeta Road

Top Stories

Bengal: Al-Qaeda Conspirator Arrested By NIA

Business

Centre begins online sale of Khadi face masks

Assam

Bokajan: Huge Cache of Arms Recovered, 4 Held