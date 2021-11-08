Guwahati: Duplicate 20 Litre Water Jars Seized In Noonmati

A vehicle carrying duplicate 20 litre water jars of “Bailley Packaged Drinking Water” was seized by Noonmati police on Monday.

The water jars are products of Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd. manufactured and marketed by Uday Agro Products Private Ltd, Guwahati.

One Jakir Hussain was arrested in connection to it. He said that the stocks were manufactured by one Md. Abdul Karim at Salbari in the factory of Nizara Brand of packaged drinking water.

An FIR No: 801/2021 under section 420/472/473/475/476/485/486 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police claimed that this not just a case of the forgery but also a great risk for the consumer consuming such fake products.

They urged consumers to ensure to the hologram neck seal before buying the product.