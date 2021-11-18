Guwahati: GMC Conducts Drive Against Parlours, Restaurants

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out a drive against parlour, restaurants, café and lodges in Guwahati.

The GMC officials conducted the drive at Ulubari, Bhangagarh, Commerce point and other parts of the city.

The drive has been conducted against the parlours and restaurants in Guwahati for violating rules and regulations.

Cases have also been registered against the parlour and lodges during the drive who violated the rules.

Earlier, the municipal corporation said that it will grant trade licenses for unisex parlours, spas, beauty parlours, and hair cutting saloons in the city with specified conditions and guidelines.

The conditions include that there cannot be any exclusive rooms or chambers within the premises of the parlour, spas, and saloons.

The main doors of these spaces should be transparent and qualified therapists will have to be appointed, the order read.

Moreover, therapy or massages cannot be provided by the opposite sex and provision of one by steam bath may be provided but in no case opposite sex shall assist in any way.

Besides, contact details of all visitors and clients to the trade establishments must be maintained, the order added.

