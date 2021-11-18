Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Admin Carries Enforcement Drive Against Public Vehicles

The Kamrup (M) district administration has carried out an enforcement drive in Guwahati against public passenger vehicles at Lokhra Road and Lal Ganesh. The drive was conducted for allegedly collecting excess fares from passengers.

The enforcement team seized six vehicles during the drive and 33 offence cases have been registered.

It may be mentioned that the city buses, tempos and magic passenger vehicles are collecting high fares from public without any government notice.

The state government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)s for public vehicles mentioning that they should carry 50% passengers in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19. Taking the advantage of it, the city buses and other public vehicles charge high fares from the passengers.

The city buses, tempos and trackers charge high fares even after carrying 100 percent passengers without any notice of the government for which the public has to face harassment.

