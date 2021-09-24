Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: Kidnapping Bid Foiled, 4 Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Guwahati police on Thursday successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt and arrested four individuals in connection to it.

Acting on specific information, an operation was conducted and the victim, identified as one Moinul Hoque (40), was rescued. He is a resident of village Bandihana, P.S.Fakirganj under Goalpara District.

The four accused kidnappers are as Md. Sariful Islam (25 yrs), Md.Shahin Ali (22 yrs), Md.Raj Ali (45 yrs), Md.Kajim uddin (33 yrs).

The reason for the kidnapping attempt was not immediately known. Further investigation is on.

