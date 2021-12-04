Guwahati: Man Goes Missing from Borbari

A man went missing from Jonaki Nagar, Borbari in Guwahati since Friday morning. The man identified as Arup Jyoti Pathak went missing from 6 am yesterday after he went to market.

Pathak went to the market by his own Santro car bearing registration number AS01 EF 2078.

The family members of Pathak have also lodged an FIR at Dispur police station in Guwahati and police have started search operation but the man couldn’t be located yet.

The family members also provided a contact number if any person can locate the man, they could dial in the number 7086524570.

