Guwahati: Massive Fire breaks out at Lakhtokia in Fancy Bazar

A massive fire broke at Lakhtokia in Fancy Bazar in Guwahati. The fire broke out near Fakaruddin Ali Ahmed Bhawan.

According to locals, the fire occurred from a gas cylinder. However, fire tenders reached the spot immediately and doused the flame.

Reports said that properties worth Rs. 15 lakhs were damaged in the fire.

The fire occurred at shoe and bag godown in Fancy Bazar.

