Guwahati: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Hatigaon

Several commercial establishments have been gutted in a fire that broke out in the wee hours of Monday at Hatigaon in Guwahati.

The incident took place in the locality of Sankar Path at around 3.30 am.

Atleast five fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident to douse the flames.

As per initial reports, the fire was triggered by a short circuit and several lakhs of losses have been incurred. The officer-in-charge of Hatigaon Police Station, Bijoy Dowerah, and his team of officials are leading an investigation.