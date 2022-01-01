Guwahati: No Accident Case On December 31, 2021

The effort of Assam government with the help of Guwahati police to make the city free from accidents on December 31 was successful as no cases of accidents have been reported on the last day of the year.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also monitored the drive against drunken driving in several areas of the city on Friday night.

The Guwahati traffic police on Saturday said that not a single case of accident has been registered yesterday which is great news for the people. “We thank each and everyone who supported our movement and also thanked the Chief Minister for taking such initiative,” said the Guwahati police.

The traffic police further stated that they would be hopeful that such drives shall continue in the state in future so that the state could be made accident free.

It further stated that in Guwahati, the police launched the drive in 55 places and found 115 drunken driving cases which is very minimal compared to earlier years.

“We have registered 12,134 cases for not wearing helmets, 638 cases for drunken driving in Guwahati in the month of December. We don’t impose fine out of fun but to make the people aware of such things so that the accident cases could be reduced,” the traffic department said.

The Guwahati police further informed that a total of Rs. 3crore 40 lakh revenue has been collected from August to December for violating traffic rules. 4crore 40 lakh fine imposed in the month of December in Guwahati.

The police will launch drive in picnic places from Sunday and the drivers of the vehicles will be checked. If the drivers drink and drive, action will be taken against them.

ALSO READ: Assam | Admission Process in Schools Will be Online: CM Sarma