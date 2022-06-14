1 Dead in Flash Floods in Guwahati

One person has reportedly died after flash floods hit Guwahati city on Tuesday.

The person hails from Anil Nagar. The person is suspected to have died on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Prasad Banikya.

The body of the deceased has been taken from his residence in the vehicle of the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Anil Nagar. GMC Commissioner Devashish Sharma is also present at the spot to take stock of the situation.

It may be mentioned that, several parts of Guwahati has been submerged under water due to floods triggered by continuous rainfall since Monday evening.

Several areas in the city including Dr. B. Baruah Road, RG Baruah Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Ulubari, Sarumotoria, Hatigaon, Chandmari, etc. have been submerged under water causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, bodies of four persons who were trapped inside their house after a massive landslide at Boragaon were rescued by the rescue teams.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rain, the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) has advised citizens not to venture out unless absolutely essential.