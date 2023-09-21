10-Day “PM SVAnidhi Jagran Yatra” Launched in Guwahati: Boon to Street Vendors?

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) in collaboration with the Street Vendors Association of Assam (ASVA) inaugurated a 10-day PM SVAnidhi Jagran Yatra in the city on Thursday in an effort to help street vendors in the state become self-reliant and to raise their socio-economic position.
The 10-day PM SVANIDHI Jagran Yatra also attempts to help street vendors achieve the goals of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVAnidhi) scheme while avoiding being labelled as Encroachers.
In a statement, NASVI extended their warmest greetings and invited all concerned stakeholders, policymakers, and experts to two significant events that promise to be pivotal in advancing the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVAnidhi) scheme and improving the socio-economic landscape of street vendors across the country.
As per reports, a city-level meeting will also be held with key stakeholders on October 6, 2023 in this regard at Pragjyoti ITA Centre in Guwahati.
“The Collaborative Exchange of Policy Dialogue will be a gathering of key stakeholders, where discussions will be held on the outcomes, challenges, and future directions of PM SVAnidhi as well as of Street Vending as a whole,” said NASVI in the statement.
NASVI in the statement further mentioned that the said national scheme provides access to affordable working capital loans, digital financial literacy, and other essential resources to empower street vendors across India.