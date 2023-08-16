100-Hour Lecture Series on Psychological Health Kickstarts at Cotton University

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka said, “Shri Aurobindo and the mother through their transformative insights have illuminated the path towards not only psychological well-being, but also the realisation of our highest potential. Their teachings transcend the boundaries of time and culture, offering us a holistic understanding of human nature and the pursuit of perfection. As we delve into this lecture series, we will explore the teachings of Shri Aurobindo and the mother which will guide us towards a state of psychological equilibrium, resilience and inner harmony”.