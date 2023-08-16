100-Hour Lecture Series on Psychological Health Kickstarts at Cotton University

A year-long 100 Hours Lecture Series on ‘Psychological Health and Perfection of Personality’ in the light of the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and the Mother was kickstarted at Cotton University with an online inaugural session on August 15, 2023.
Organised under the initiative of the Capacity Building Centre (CBC), Cotton University, the lecture series is being facilitated by Sahitya Akademi Awardee Diganta Biswa Sarma who is widely known for his lectures on spiritualism and Indian philosophy and culture. He is the resource person of the 100-hour lecture series.
Addressing the gathering and reiterating the importance of psychological health, Diganta Biswa Sarma said that modern civilisation needs to answer why suicidal tendencies are more common among those who are employed and have money, power and fame. He said that with a heart full of pollution, we cannot imagine a world free of pollution.
“This lecture series will attempt to throw light on human psychology besides touching upon three areas - elementary aspects of psycho-physiology of Indian yoga, Indian yoga and Indian pedagogy”, he added.
In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Prof Ramesh Chandra Deka said, “Shri Aurobindo and the mother through their transformative insights have illuminated the path towards not only psychological well-being, but also the realisation of our highest potential. Their teachings transcend the boundaries of time and culture, offering us a holistic understanding of human nature and the pursuit of perfection. As we delve into this lecture series, we will explore the teachings of Shri Aurobindo and the mother which will guide us towards a state of psychological equilibrium, resilience and inner harmony”.
Director of CBC Dr Sangeeta Barthakur in her welcome address said that the lecture series aims at making ourselves aware of the power and potential latent within us and our inner conscience with a view to facilitating sound psychological health along with self mastery and perfection of personality.
More than 350 participants have registered for the 100-hour lecture series which include retired and serving vice chancellors of universities, deans and directors of colleges and institutions, principals and faculty members from different universities and colleges across Assam, students, doctors, lawyers and people from different walks of life.