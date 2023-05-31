12th Manash Borah Memorial Debating Competition Held in Guwahati

Notably, Manash Borah, an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, was also one of the founder members of Old Boys Association, Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG). Soon after his demise, the Manash Borah Memorial Trust in association with OBASSG started organizing this debating competition. It began as an Inter-College Invitational Competition in 2010. The Manash Borah Memorial Debating Competition has traversed a short but illustrious journey in establishing itself as one of the leading Debating competitions of the region.