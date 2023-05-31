12th Manash Borah Memorial Debating Competition Held in Guwahati

Prasenjit Deb
The 12th Manash Borah Memorial Inter-Institutional Debating Competition was organised under the aegis of Manash Borah Memorial Trust in association with Old Boys Association, Sainik School Goalpara at ITA Auditorium in Guwahati’s Machkhowa on Wednesday.
Around 32 participants from various colleges and universities across the city participated in the debating competition on the topic – “The Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh the Potential Risks to Humanity”.
The chief justice of Telengana High Court, Ujjal Bhuyan graced the event as a special guest, while, former Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta inaugurated the competition.
Amiya Kumar Sharma, a development worker presently holding the post of Executive Director of Rastriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi) was also present at the debating competition as a speaker.
On the other hand, MK Bhuyan, Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and Dean of Infrastructure Planning and Management (IPM), IIT Guwahati, Mahfuza Rahman, an eminent educationist of the state who retired as the head of Department of Geography, erstwhile Cotton College now Cotton University, Colonel Dibya Shankar Bhattacharya, an Indian Army veteran who has served the nation for over 33 years was took part in the debating competition as judges.
Notably, Manash Borah, an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara, was also one of the founder members of Old Boys Association, Sainik School Goalpara (OBASSG). Soon after his demise, the Manash Borah Memorial Trust in association with OBASSG started organizing this debating competition. It began as an Inter-College Invitational Competition in 2010. The Manash Borah Memorial Debating Competition has traversed a short but illustrious journey in establishing itself as one of the leading Debating competitions of the region.
With contemporary, current and relevant topics, the organizers hope and belief that with the participation of more teams from across the region it would be able to generate a culture of debating among the youth of the region.