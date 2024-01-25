13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-raped For 4 Days In Guwahati's Chandrapur

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped over four days in Assam's Guwahati, reports emerged on Thursday sending shockwaves across the state.
Preliminary reports claimed that three youths repeatedly raped the minor 13-year-old girl for four days. The incident came to the fore from Chandrapur which falls on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
According to the information received, the minor girl was seeking help on the streets when the youths picked her up and took her. Later they raped her repeatedly causing immense trauma to the girl.
After the matter came to light, Pragjyotishpur sprang to action and arrested two of the accused. They were identified by officials as Dipankar Roy and Nilu Malo, residents of Chandrapur's Govardhan Paschim Mayong.
However, the third accused, identified as Sanjay Barman remains at large, said the police.
An investigation has already been launched and officials are trying to locate him. Further details are awaited.