15,000 Guwahati Families To Soon Get Cooking Gas Connections

With constructions of the gas grid pipeline in the "final stages", around 15,000 families in Guwahati will soon receive cooking gas connections, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
Sarma addressed a gathering today while unveiling five CNG stations to enhance the operability of Compressed Natural Gas-run vehicles in the city. During the speech, he addressed the City Gas Distribution Network under which cooking gas connections will be provided to city-dwellers.
“Our gas grid pipeline construction work is in the final stages and within this year, in and around the time of Puja, we will supply cooking gas, which we call City Gas Distribution Network, to 15,000 families in Guwahati in the initial phases,” said the Chief Minister.
"In Cachar, so far, this facility has been provided to 1,500 families. In Assam, City Gas Distribution and CNG stations are very positive steps, and I want to thank Purba Bharati Gas for this," he added.
Notably, Purba Bharati Gas Limited is working to establish more CNG stations across Assam and they will soon be operating 20 stations, asserted Sarma.
The Assam Chief Minister was optimistic of the state moving ahead in terms of adopting green energy solutions. He said that this is a good time for vocal environment activists and green energy advocates as the state is looking to shift operations to clean energy options.
He further spoke about shifting entire ASTC city network from fossil fuels to clean energy options like CNG and electric vehicles.
Highlighting Assam's progress in the field of solar energy generation, Sarma said that the state produces 3,000 MWs of solar energy as of now. "In terms of solar energy, we have moved by leaps and bounds. Around 3,000 MWs solar energy production is going on and I believe all of these will take Assam far ahead in adopting green energy," he said.