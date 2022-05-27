2 Kids Kidnapped in Guwahati

Two children were allegedly kidnapped from their residence at Hatigaon in Guwahati in Assam on Friday.

The two siblings residing in house number 31 at Sijubari area have been missing since this afternoon.

According to reports, the mother of the two kids identified as Tamanna Parvin married another man three months ago and fled to Kolkata with him.

The family members suspect that in the absence of the children’s father at home, Tamanna may have taken them away.

The two kids are 12-year-old Ismaira and 4-years-old Atif Ali.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged and a police investigation is underway into the incident.

In another kidnapping incident, a man hailing from Assam was arrested by Mizoram police on Thursday for allegedly being involved in the kidnapping of a 3-year-old girl.

The arrestee, identified as Fairul Haque, is a resident of Cachar district.

According to reports, a woman from Bagha in Cachar was beat up and thrown out of a car in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district by three men.

The trio also kidnapped a 3-year-old daughter of the woman and ran away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash belonging to the woman.

Also Read: Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala Gets 4 Years Jail In Disproportionate Assets Case