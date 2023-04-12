2019 Human Sacrifice Case: Forensic Team Collects DNA Samples of 5 Accused

As part of the investigation into the sensational murder incident in Guwahati's Kamakhya temple in the year 2019, the state forensic team collected the DNA samples of five arrested accused on Wednesday.

The Jalukbari police along with the five accused arrived at the forensic science laboratory in the city for their DNA sample collection.

The five accused namely Mata Prasad Pandey (50), Suresh Paswan (56), Kanu Acharjee (62), Bhaiyaram Maoriya (60) and Pradeep Pathak (52) were arrested for their involvement in the human sacrifice incident at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati that took place on June 2019.

The incident occurred at Joy Durga Mandir in Kamakhya during Ambubachi Mela on June 19, 2019.

Earlier, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah addressed a press conference highlighting in details about the human sacrifice incident.

Diganta Barah said, “The beheaded body of an unidentified woman was found in the staircase of Joy Durga Mandir on June 19. In this connection, a suo-moto case was registered under the Jalukbari Police Station and a detailed investigation was launched. On July 28, 2019, the son of the victim, Suresh Shaw hailing from Tatipara in West Bengal’s Hooghly reached the Jalukbari Police Station after he learnt about the news of the recovery of the headless body of the woman and, based on her apparels and other identification marks identified the victim as his mother Santi Shaw (64).”

The Guwahati CP said that according to Suresh, his mother had come to Kamakhya on the occasion of Ambubachi Mela in the same month and had been missing since then.

Barah further said that a special team of the police was constituted to investigate the incident.