25 Candidates to Contest For 10 Posts in GPC Polls, Deets Inside

Altogether 25 candidates are in the fray for the 10 office posts of office bearers for the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) polls, with one candidate withdrawing his nomination today.
Rontu Neog of Dainik Agradoot who had filed his nomination for two posts- treasurer and organization secretary – withdrew from the latter.
The contesting candidates are :
1. President : Sunil Borah (News Live), Jayanta Kumar Deka (NB News) and Sushmita Goswami (PTI)
2. Vice President: Pradip Barman (DY365) and Jiten Bhagawati (Asomiya Pratidin)
3. Vice President (Reserved): Aloka Baruah (Pratidin Time) and Nabanita Kalita (Prag News)
4. General Secretary: Sanjoy Ray (Assam Tribune) and Madhab Das (Dy365)
5. Assistant General Secretary: Sonadhar Deka (Asomiya Khabor), Hirok Jyoti Malakar (News 18), Utpal Barooah (Niyomiya Barta) and Dilwar Hussain Mozumder (The Cross Current)
6. Assistant General Secretary (Reserved): Mitali Konwar (Pratidin Time) and Anupama Deka (Amar Asom)
7. Organizing Secretary: Kishore Jyoti Sarma (Dainik Janambhumi)
8. Treasurer: Manindra Deka (DY365) and Rontu Neog (Dainik Agradoot)
9. Cultural Secretary: Kanak Saikia (DA News Plus), Hemanta Sarma (Dainik Gana Adhikar), Debashish Kathkotia (Pratidin Time) and Pallabi Bora (Prag News)
10. Sports Secretary: Pitamber Newar (Dainik Purvoday), Azad Gogoi (Pratidin Time) and Nayan Jyoti Bhuyan (Prag News).
The GPC elections will be held on June 3, 2023 from 9 am to 5 pm while counting of votes will begin from 9 am of June 4, 2023.
Campaigning for the polls will end at 9 am of June 2, 2023.
Meanwhile, the Returning Officer and the GPC Election Committee will address a press conference at the Gauhati Press Club on May 28, 2023 at 2 p.m.