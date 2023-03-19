Guwahati: 3 Arrested for Human Sacrifice in 2019 Ambubachi Mela

The Crime Branch on Sunday arrested three persons involved in a human sacrifice criminal activity that took place in 2019 Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
According to sources, at least four people were involved in the human sacrifice crime where a headless body of a middle-aged woman was found near Durga temple in Nilachal Hills. However, out of them only three were arrested
The woman was killed somewhere else and later the body was beheaded and dumped in the premises of Jai Durga Temple in Kamakhya.
Although the incident took place in 2019, the police didn’t have any clue which may have led to the culprits. Today, after four years, three of the accused were arrested by the crime branch.
The accused are being questioned at a secret place, the sources informed.
On June 19, 2019, a headless body of a middle-aged woman was found near the Durga Temple ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.
The police officials at that time said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.
They further informed that there was no sign of struggle in the body which suggested that she might have been made unconscious before being hacked to death.
Earlier on November, 2020, three people including a woman were arrested for attempting human sacrifice of five children while observing Kali Puja in Sivasagar's Demowmukh.
The five children including the accused's child were rescued by the residents of the neighborhood.
The residents handed over the accused namely Jamiul Hussain, Shafiul Husain, and Ayesha Begum to Sivasagar police. Jamiul and Shafiul were siblings.
According to initial reports, the accused woman had claimed that she felt like goddess Kali and in consultation with a Tantrik she was advised to sacrifice five children at midnight during Kali Puja.
Moreover, the perpetrators had believed in superstitions and barbaric customs that human sacrifice would bring them good luck in terms of acquiring wealth and property.