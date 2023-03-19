Guwahati: 3 Arrested for Human Sacrifice in 2019 Ambubachi Mela

The Crime Branch on Sunday arrested three persons involved in a human sacrifice criminal activity that took place in 2019 Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

According to sources, at least four people were involved in the human sacrifice crime where a headless body of a middle-aged woman was found near Durga temple in Nilachal Hills. However, out of them only three were arrested

The woman was killed somewhere else and later the body was beheaded and dumped in the premises of Jai Durga Temple in Kamakhya.

Although the incident took place in 2019, the police didn’t have any clue which may have led to the culprits. Today, after four years, three of the accused were arrested by the crime branch.

The accused are being questioned at a secret place, the sources informed.

On June 19, 2019, a headless body of a middle-aged woman was found near the Durga Temple ahead of the Ambubachi Mela.

The police officials at that time said that the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

They further informed that there was no sign of struggle in the body which suggested that she might have been made unconscious before being hacked to death.