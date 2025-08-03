30 Kg Ganja Seized in Guwahati; Ex-NDFB Cadre Among Accused

A joint operation by the Garchuk Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) led to the seizure of 30 kilograms of ganja near Garchuk, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The contraband was intercepted from a Swift vehicle bearing registration number AS01ES9991, which was en route from Goreswar to Guwahati. Acting on specific intelligence, the police team tracked the suspicious vehicle and apprehended it near the Garchuk area.

During the search, a massive haul of ganja was recovered, reportedly trafficked by a notorious supplier identified as Dwithung Boro. According to sources, Boro is a former member of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Initial investigations suggest the ganja was being transported from Goreswar for distribution in Guwahati.