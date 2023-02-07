30th Convocation Of Gauhati University To Be Held On Feb 24

Gauhati University will hold its 30th Convocation on February 24, 2023. A total number of 3287 students and scholars have applied for degrees to be conferred in the Convocation out of which 75 have applied for Ph.D. Degree.

The Convocation will be presided over by Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Hon'ble Chancellor of Gauhati University and Governor of Assam. Dr. J. K. Bajaj (Padma Shree Awardee).

The Chairman Indian Council of Social Science Research will be the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address.

Prof. Dulal Chandra Goswami, Retired Professor, Dept. of Environmental Science, G.U, a renowned environmentalist and expert on the Brahmaputra river will be awarded with honorary D. Sc Degree in the Convocation.

Dr. Monisha Behal, an Indian Social Development Activist and a staunch feminist, co-founder North East Network and Shri Biswajyoti Barman, a renowned Dimasa poet, writer, essayist and Social Worker will be awarded with Honorary Ph.D Degrees respectively.

Gauhati University appeals all concerned for their cooperation towards the success of the 30" Convocation.