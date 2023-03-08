3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Guwahati

Last month, two low density earthquakes jolted two Northeastern states.

At first, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Manipur’s Noney during the early hours of the day.

The tremor of the quake was felt at around 2.46 am.

The centre wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: Noney, Manipur, India.”

After five hours, an earthquake 3.7 magnitude had hit Meghalaya’s Tura during the wee hours of Tuesday. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology.

According to the centre, the tremors were felt at 6.57 am.

The centre tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India.”

Earlier, the Chief Scientist of National Geophysical Research Institute’s (NGRI) Dr N Purnachandra Rao had warned against a higher possibility of an earthquake of high magnitude in India in the near future.

Rao said that the India plate is moving about five cm per year which is leading to the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas which may result in an earthquake in Uttarakhand.

He was quoted by ANI saying, “Earth’s surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm per year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas increasing the possibility of a greater earthquake.”

“The region referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal including Uttarakhand is prone to earthquakes that might occur at any time,” he added.