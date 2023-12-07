3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Guwahati

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Guwahati in Assam on Thursday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.
According to information from the NCS, tremors were experienced in the region at 5:42 am on Thursday.
The NCS reported that the epicenter was located at 26.63 latitude and 92.08 longitude, with tremors occurring at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,