4 Held For Selling Bank Accounts To Cybercriminals In Guwahati

Continuing the crackdown against cybercrime, Assam police's cyber cell and Hatigaon police in Guwahati nabbed four individuals on Friday for allegedly creating and selling bank accounts to hackers outside the state.
This comes after several previous arrests related to similar crimes where the accused create bank accounts in the name of individuals either forcibly, or by duping them. The accounts are then sold to cyber criminals outside the state which are used to park illegally acquired money.
On Friday, the sleuths arrested the four individuals from Hotel Royal located in Guwahati's Sijubari. They have been identified as Mukhtar Ali and Mustafa Hussain of Hajo, along with Mirajul Hussain of Sarabari village in Kamrup, and Javed Ali of Nalbari.
The police are now tracing links to cyber criminals operating outside the state who were being supplied with these bank accounts.
In September, four youths were arrested in a similar case in Guwahati. This came after the arrest of two individuals involved in selling bank accounts for as much as Rs 80,000. The accounts were being sold as far as in Dubai for cyber criminals to park money acquired through hacking or scamming people.