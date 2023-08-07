Guwahati News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped In Guwahati; Accused Held

It is learned that the accused person has also been apprehended by Paltanbazar police soon after.
In a heinous incident, a four-year-old little girl was allegedly raped by a man in Guwahati’s Ulubari area on Sunday night.

Sources said that the victim girl was admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) late yesterday night. The details of the incident are yet to be established.

It is learned that the accused person, identified as Sunny Nath, has also been arrested by Paltanbazar police soon after.

Nath will be produced before the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court.

Reportedly, the monstrous crime was carried out by a family member.

More details awaited.

