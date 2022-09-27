40kg Ganja Seized at Kamakhya Railway Station

Huge consignment of ganja weighing 40kg was seized at Kamakhya Junction Railway Station in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to sources, the ganja was recovered in food preparing bogie in Southbound Brahmaputra Mail concealed under food.

Railway Protection Force allegedly tried to cover up the incident.

Earlier today, the police in Guwahati busted a woman for allegedly selling cannabis and seized huge quantities of the contraband substance.

Police said that during the operation at her residence, they seized around 25 kilograms of cannabis from her. Apart from that, police also found cash worth over a lakh and a car.