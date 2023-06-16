4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bangladesh, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

A significant earthquake measuring 4.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Sylhet area of Bangladesh in the morning hours of Friday.
According to information received, the tremors were felt at around 10.16 am today with residents as far as in Guwahati also reporting feeling it.
The earthquake occurred at Lattitude: 24.86 and Longitude: 91.98, at a depth of 70 kilometers.
Taking to Twitter, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km ,Region: Bangladesh."