6 Bir Lachit Sena Members Arrested for Involvement in Clashes at Kamakhya Temple

The Guwahati Police arrested six members of Bir Lachit Sena Assam for their alleged involvement in clashes with authorities of Kamakhya temple, reports said on Saturday.
The incident reportedly unfolded on Friday when a scuffle had erupted between the members of the Bir Lachit Sena and employees of the Kamakhya temple parking. The clashes broke out in connection to a matter regarding parking of vehicles.
The temple management lodged an FIR against the members of the organization who were involved in the incident at the Jalukbari Police Station, reports said. Right after this, the Jalukbari Police swung into action and on the basis of the FIR apprehended six members of the organization yesterday night.
The arrested members are Bir Lachit Sena Kamrup district Committee’s Chief Secretary Bikash Axom, Vice President Tapan Sharma, members Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka and Bikrant Kalita, sources said.