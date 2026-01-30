8 Arrested in Assam for Producing, Circulating Child Pornography: CID

At least eight people have been arrested and booked under various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for their alleged involvement in the production and circulation of child pornography, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police said on Friday.

Addressing the media, the Additional Superintendent of Police of the CID’s cyber department said a coordinated operation targeting child sexual abuse material was carried out across multiple districts of Assam, including Guwahati.

“We arrested eight individuals during the operation, and all of them have been charged under sections of the POCSO Act. The accused were involved in producing and disseminating child sexual content on social media platforms,” the official said.

Police recovered mobile phones and several other electronic devices allegedly used by the accused in the commission of the offence.

Arrestees Identified

Those arrested have been identified as Dulu Boruah (34), Raju Dutta (30) and Priyam Handique of Golaghat; Hemanta Kalita of Kamrup (Metropolitan); Minhaj Khan of Palasbari in Kamrup; Ashan Ali Ahmed of Baghbor in Barpeta; and Dilowar Hussain of Patacharkuchi in Bajali. Another accused from Biswanath has also been arrested, though his identity has not yet been disclosed.

They will now be presented before the court and processed for further action.