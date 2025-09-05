9,000 Tutors Protest in Guwahati; Demand Salary Hike, Teacher Status

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, several tutors sat on a massive protest in Guwahati’s Latasil on Friday, to voice their grievances against government neglect. Around 9,000 tutors, primarily from the Provincial Middle English and Lower Primary Teacher associations, participated in the demonstration.

The tutors demanded recognition and respect for their profession while highlighting the issues they have faced for years.

The tutors had sought permission to march to the Raj Bhawan from the Latasil playground, but the authorities did not grant it. As a result, they had to protest at the Latasil Playground instead. They have been demanding the restoration of teacher status and an increase in their salaries.

From the playground, the tutors submitted multiple demands to the government. One of the tutors expressed their frustration over the long-standing negligence, saying they work and serve just like regular teachers but are neither paid adequately nor given proper recognition. "With a salary of only ₹10,000 or ₹12,000, we perform the same duties as regular teachers. This has left us frustrated, which is why we chose this special day to protest," he said.

However, as per sources, five tutors were allowed to proceed to Raj Bhavan to officially present their petitions.

ALSO READ: School Without Teachers: Students Struggle as Classrooms Go Silent in Gogamukh