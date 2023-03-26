AAP Assam Lays Foundation of 'Mandap' Ahead of Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann's Visit

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann’s debut visit in the state, the AAP Assam unit on Sunday laid the foundation of the ‘main mandap’ set for the public meeting at Sonaram Higher Secondary School ground in Guwahati's Bharlumukh locality.

In an apparent bid to strengthen the party’s presence in the Northeast and boost the morale of the party members, both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann have confirmed their visit to the state on April 2 i.e. on next Sunday.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Jayanta Kumar Kalita, Media Coordinator, AAP Assam said, “Today we laid the foundation of the main pandal at Sonaram Higher Secondary School ground at around 11.30 am. Both the chief ministers have confirmed their visit in the city on April 2.”

Kalita also said that all the state party members of AAP Assam are excited to welcome the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on their maiden visit to the state.

“Both of chief ministers are expected to arrive by 9 am in the morning, from there, they will visit the historical Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers. They will address the meeting at around 12 noon,” added Jayanta Kumar Kalita.