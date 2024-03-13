AASU Organises Torch Light Rally Against CAA In Guwahati

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) regulations has sparked widespread protests across Assam, particularly highlighted by the large-scale torchlight rally organized by the All Assam Students Union (AASU) in Guwahati on Tuesday night (March 12).
This demonstration saw active participation from individuals spanning various demographics and professions, including students, who collectively vowed to persist in their protests until the government withdraws the contentious law.
The opposition to the implementation of CAA rules was not limited to the AASU; it also garnered condemnation from various political parties within the state. The scene unfolding in the city bore striking resemblances to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests witnessed in 2019, as demonstrators once again echoed fervent slogans such as 'CAA Aami Namanu' (We will not accept the CAA) and 'Joi Aai Asom' (Victory to Mother Assam), alongside expressions of dissent against the government.
AASU spearheaded the protest movement against the CAA rules notification, receiving support from a coalition of 30 ethnic organizations and other student bodies, including the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP). Together, they organized torchlight rallies across Assam on Tuesday, amplifying their collective opposition to the legislation and underscoring the breadth of dissent within the state.
Earlier yesterday morning, the AASU launched their protests in Guwahati and other parts of the state by burning copies of the CAA rules. AASU Chief Advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya, denounced the CAA as unjust, communal, unconstitutional, anti-indigenous, and a violation of the Assam Accord.
Bhattacharya stressed that Assam cannot bear the burden of illegal foreigners beyond 1971, asserting that the state should not serve as a dumping ground for illegal Bangladeshis. He pledged to pursue a non-violent, peaceful, democratic movement and legal recourse against the Central government's implementation of the CAA.
Simultenously, the Guwahati police issued legal notices to several political parties organizing 'Sarbatmak Hartal' in Assam as a form of protest against the CAA. The notice served as a stern warning, highlighting the potential consequences of any harm inflicted upon public or private property during the planned demonstration.
Addressed specifically to the "United opposition forum" orchestrating the protest, the notice orders the withdrawal of the proposed "Sarbatmak Hartal" and urges cooperation in maintaining peace within the state. Emphasizing the potential disruptions and damages that could arise from such a protest, including road blockades, forced closures of businesses, and destruction of public and private assets such as railways and highways, the notice underscores the legal implications and constitutional violations associated with such actions.
"...calling of such "Sarbatmak Hartal" will lead to Highway and Railway Track Blockade, which has been declared as illegal and unconstitutional by various judgements of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, Hon'ble Kerala High Court as well as Hon'ble Gauhati High Court. In this regard your attention is drawn to the specific order passed by the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Writ Petition(C) 7570/2013 dated 19/03/2019," the notice read.
It further clarifies that any damages incurred during the protest to public life and property would result in the recovery of costs from the organizing entity, in accordance with relevant laws under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.