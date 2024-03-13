AASU Organises Torch Light Rally Against CAA In Guwahati

The opposition to the implementation of CAA rules was not limited to the AASU; it also garnered condemnation from various political parties within the state. The scene unfolding in the city bore striking resemblances to the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill protests witnessed in 2019, as demonstrators once again echoed fervent slogans such as 'CAA Aami Namanu' (We will not accept the CAA) and 'Joi Aai Asom' (Victory to Mother Assam), alongside expressions of dissent against the government.